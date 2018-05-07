SOCAR's Turkish subsidiary elected as one of best employer companies

Baku. 7 May. REPORT.AZ/ SOCAR Turkey Enerji A.S. a subsidiary of State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), was one of the best employer companies in Turkey.

Report informs, this was stated in the report of the “Great Place to Work Institute” on 2018 in Turkey.

Dinar Mammadova, Head of Human Resources Department of SOCAR Turkey Enerji A.S. said that the company will continue its works on exalting of stronger employer brand slogan. He noted that the company received the award for the second time and the level of employee satisfaction was raised to 92%: "Besides ethical values, we aim to provide a working environment where healthy and safe atmosphere is dominated in SOCAR Turkey”.

Notably, "Great Place to Work" Institute operating in more than 60 countries, carries out investigation in companies.. Totally 84 companies participated in the competition for the best employers of Turkey.