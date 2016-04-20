​SOCAR's representative meets with Greek Deputy PM

Baku. 20 April. REPORT.AZ/ The CEO of SOCAR Energy Greece SA Anar Mammadov has met with Greek Deputy Prime Minister, Yannis Dragasakis.

Report informs citing the Greek media, the meeting was also attended by Azerbaijani Ambassador to Greece Rahman Mustafayev.

The meeting discussed issues of mutual interest, as well as work done on the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) project, which would transport Azerbaijani gas to Europe.

They also exchanged views on the fourth meeting of the Joint Commission on economic, industrial and technological cooperation between Greece and Azerbaijan in Athens scheduled for May 26-27.