Baku. 18 September. REPORT.AZ/ The proven oil reserves of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) made 66,838,000 tonnes as of January 1, 2018, according to SOCAR's 'Sustainable Development Report' for 2017.

Report informs that at the end of the last year the company's proven gas reserves made 29.927 bn cubic meters.

Notably, the oil and gas reserves were estimated on three fields, including Gunashli, Neft Dashlari and Bulla-deniz.