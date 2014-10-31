SOCAR reduced production of diesel fuel by 7%

Baku. 31 October. REPORT.AZ/ During January-September 2014 the State Oil Companyof Azerbaijan (SOCAR) produced 1.746 mln tons of diesel fuel. Compared to January-September 2013 the production of diesel fuel decreased by 6.7%, Report informs referring to the State Statistics Committee.

81.8 thousand tons of unsold products have accumulated in the warehouses of enterprises on October 1, 2014, that is by 64.3% more than at the beginning of the October 2013.

In 2013, Azerbaijan produced 2.495 mln tons of diesel fuel, which is 5.3% higher than the total score of 2012. All products are produced at the refinery named after Heydar Aliyev.