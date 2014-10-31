SOCAR reconstructs "Oil Rocks" platform

Baku. 31 October. REPORT.AZ/ State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) has started reconstruction of the stationary platform #1887 on the "Oil Rocks" offshore field. Report informs referring to SOCAR, reconstruction of the platform is carried out with the purpose of drilling 4 additional wells. Reconstruction works conducted by the construction management #3 of Neftqaztikinti Trust. It is expected that all works will be completed before the end of 2014.

"Oil Rocks" field is being developed since 1949. Geological reserves estimated at 365 mln tons, of which more than 182 mln tons are recoverable.