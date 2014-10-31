 Top
    Close photo mode

    SOCAR reconstructs "Oil Rocks" platform

    SOCAR started the reconstruction of the fixed platform #1887 on the Oil Rocks field

    Baku. 31 October. REPORT.AZ/ State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) has started reconstruction of the stationary platform #1887 on the "Oil Rocks" offshore field. Report informs referring to SOCAR, reconstruction of the platform is carried out with the purpose of drilling 4 additional wells. Reconstruction works conducted by the construction management #3 of Neftqaztikinti Trust. It is expected that all works will be completed before the end of 2014.

    "Oil Rocks" field is being developed since 1949. Geological reserves estimated at 365 mln tons, of which more than 182 mln tons are recoverable.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi