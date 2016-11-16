SOCAR produced 5.2 bln cubic meters of gas this year

Baku. 16 November. REPORT.AZ/ The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) has produced 5 210,2 million cubic meters of gas in January-October 2016.

Report informs referring to the SOCAR, this is less by 9,5% compared to the same period of 2015.

503,7 million cubic meters of gas produced in 10 months of 2016 accounted for October, which is less by 15% compared to October, 2015.

Last month, SOCAR's gas production was more by 4.5% compared to September.