 Top
    Close photo mode

    SOCAR produced 2 bln cum gas in 2017

    494.8 mln cubic meters of total production accounted for April

    Baku. 19 May. REPORT.AZ/ In January-April 2017, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) has produced 1,957.5 mln cubic meters of gas.

    Report informs citing the SOCAR, 494.8 mln cubic meters of total production accounted for April.

    Notably, in January, SOCAR produced 508.3 mln tons, in February 450 mln tons, in March 504.4 mln cubic meters of gas.

    Azerbaijan has produced 2 472.4 mln cubic meters in January, 2 222.3 mln in February, 2 201.3 mln in March, 2 366, 2 mln cubic meters in April.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi