    SOCAR President visits Georgia

    Rovnag Abdullayev and Georgian PM Georgi Kvirikashvili held an official meeting

    Baku. 28 June. REPORT.AZ/ Rovnag Abdullayev, President of SOCAR (The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic) has made a working visit to Georgia on June 27.

    Report was informed in the SOCAR, R. Abdullayev visited the monument to national leader Heydar Aliyev in Tbilisi and laid a wreath at the monument.

    Then SOCAR President and Georgian Prime Minister Georgi Kvirikashvili held an official meeting. Chief of SOCAR Investments Department V. Aliyev and Director General of SOCAR Energy Georgia M. Mammadov have attended the meeting.

    The sides exchanged views on issues of mutual interest.

