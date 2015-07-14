SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev: We don't need imported gas

Baku. 14 July. REPORT.AZ/ " State Oil Company of Azerbaijani Republic (SOCAR) doesn't tend to suspend the realization of any investment project due to lower oil prices in the world markets."

Report informs, Rovnag Abdullayev, the President of SOCAR said, while asked about the decline in oil prices: "However, we are acting carefully and manage the risks. There are risks and there is a large group, which reviews them properly."

Works on the Southern Gas Corridor are going on, there are works on the expansion of "Shahdeniz-2", the construction of pipelines, TANAP and TAP projects are in a normal course", said SOCAR President.

Mr.Abdullayev also commented on the words of the President of "Gazprom" Alexey Miller, regarding the possibility of importing gas from Russia to Azerbaijan: "We don't need a gas. Azerbaijani methanol plant has not concluded a long-term gas contract with SOCAR, and it's their fault."

"We didn't mind purchasing gas by the plant from 'Gazprom'. We signed a contract for the transportation of gas through our pipelines", President of SOCAR stated.