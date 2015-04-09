SOCAR president receives Afghanistan delegation

Baku. 9 April. REPORT.AZ/ President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) Rovnag Abdullayev met with the delegation headed by Minister Mines and Oil of Afghanistan Daud Shah Sabah at the head office of the company .

Report was told in the press service of SOCAR.

R.Abdullayev told about the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Afghanistan, study of prospects of mutually beneficial cooperation in all spheres, and noted the importance of such meetings in the development of relations between our countries.

Afghan minister said, his country and Azerbaijan are united by deep historical and cultural roots. He also added that, he feels a sense of pride because of the development of Azerbaijan in recent years, addressed the role of oil and gas industry in this area.

Daud Shah Sabah emphasized the success of SOCAR worldwide. He noted that the company is considered to be the vanguard of the energy sector of Azerbaijan and added that SOCAR is recognized worldwide as a successful company and reliable partner.

He added that, Afghanistan is rich in oil and gas potential, for several years now cooperating with international companies, and wants to benefit from the experience of Azerbaijan in this field. He also added interest of his country to use the experience of Azerbaijan in the development of mineral resources and natural resources of Afghanistan.

Daus Sh.Sabah stressed that Azerbaijan's economy from oil and gas development can become a successful model for Afghanistan.

At the meeting the sides exchanged views on issues of mutual interest.