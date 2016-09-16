SOCAR President presented warrants of new apartments to oilmen

Baku.16 September. REPORT.AZ/ Today, Rovnag Abdullayev, President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) and SOCAR officials have attended the ceremony of launching a new residential building, constructed in 2944th block, M.Hadi Street, Khatai District, Baku city.

Report informs, SOCAR President was informed that construction of the 9-storey building began in September 2014. The building consists of 4 units, 144 apartments as well as 16 of attics. Total area of the building of two-room and three-room apartments is 17 637 square meters, living area 12 726. The apartments have supplied with water, power lines and natural gas. Fully repaired apartments provided with kitchen furniture, entryway furniture and gas cookers, recreation area set up in the courtyard of the building, surroundings renovated.

R.Abdullayev noted that over past 10 years, about 3 thousand oilmen' families provided with housing by turns. Currently, 3392 employees of SOCAR have been taken to the housing register, 2950 of them live in Baku, 442 in different regions of Azerbaijan.

SOCAR President said that the measures taken to improve social conditions of oilmen, will further continue.

Then R.Abdullayev cut symbolic red ribbon and reviewed the apartments together with the persons accompanying him, inspected the conditions established for the oilmen.

Presenting warrants and keys to the employees, SOCAR President wished them a prosperous life in their new apartments.