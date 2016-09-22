SOCAR President: No deviation from budget at SGC project in Azerbaijan and Georgia

Baku. 22 September. REPORT.AZ/ No deviation from the budget allocated for works on 'Shah Deniz- 2' and South Caucasus Pipeline Expansion projects.

Report informs, Rovnag Abdullayev, President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) told reporters.

"All works are progressing according to the schedule and no delay is observed in any area. Our engineers, project groups have got successful results in all fields. No delay or deviation from the budget is observed. Fortunately, deviation from the budget or budget increase is not recorded in the 'Shah Deniz- 2' platform construction, Sangachal terminal expansion, South Caucasus Pipeline Expansion projects. Joint works are being carried out together with the BP, which is operator of the projects, to implement certain decline without reducing the quality", R. Abdullayev said.

SOCAR President also stated that the budget saved up to 30% in the Trans Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) project.

According to him, it is due to good management and good state of market conditions: 'There may be some changes, causing price increase till completion of the construction, however, no such a risk is expected. We think that the project will be implemented at the budget, lower than mentioned as well as in time'.