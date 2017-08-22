St. Petersburg hosts meeting of SOCAR President with Gazprom and Rosneft CEOs

Baku. 21 August. REPORT.AZ/ On August 21, SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev has met with Alexey Miller, Chairman of the Gazprom OJSC Management Committee, and then with Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin in St. Petersburg.

Report informs citing the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), during the meetings, future development issues of mutual cooperation between SOCAR and Gazprom, Rosneft were discussed. The meeting has also exchanged views on the issue.