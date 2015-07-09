SOCAR President held negotiations in Japan

Baku. 9 July. REPORT.AZ/ SOCAR’s delegation led by the President of the Company Rovnag Abdullayev paid a visit to Japan. The visit is aimed at holding bilateral meetings with Japanese companies and talks on participation of Japanese companies in SOCAR projects and cooperation possibilities.

Report was told in the press service of SOCAR.

Within the visit, SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev met with Toshiaki Kitamura, President of Japanese INPEX Corporation. The meeting was also attended by SOCAR’s vice-presidents Suleyman Gasimov and Tofig Gahramanov, Azerbaijani Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Japan Gursel Ismayilzade, INPEX vice-president for Eurasia & Middle East Yasuhisa Kanehara, vice president for the asset management in the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli (ACG) and the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) projects Akihiko Kurashina. The negotiations also included INPEX Corporation’s participation in SOCAR’s projects, including ACG project, future cooperation on ACG, possible cooperation prospects in local and foreign projects, as well as organization of trainings for employees of SOCAR and other issues.