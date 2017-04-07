SOCAR Polymer LLC becomes partner of Caspian Energy Forum Baku 2017

Baku. 7 April. REPORT.AZ/ SOCAR Polymer LLChas become a partner of the 4th International Caspian Energy Forum-2017 (www.caspianenergyforum.com) which will be held in Baku on April 12 2017.

Report was informed in the Caspian European Club.

“We are very pleased to become a partner of such a large-scale event as Caspian Energy Forum-2017 in the course of which we expect to see reflection of economic reforms which are ongoing in the country and will be discussed during the first ses­sion of the Forum. We highly appreciate the activity of the Caspian European Club and are ready to continue taking part in events and business forums arranged by CEIBC. As a Company which intends to develop its export potential, for us it will be of big interest to listen both our local and foreign business representatives, as well as associate with heads of foreign companies who come to­gether from different countries of the world”, General Director of SOCAR Polymer LLC Farid Jafarov stated.

“We thank SOCAR Polymer LLC for active participation and support to our events and hope that the cooperation we have developed so far will keep expanding in future”, Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Caspian European Club and Cas­pian American Club Telman Aliyev said.

SOCAR Polymer LLC is a petrochemical company created on basis of the state-private partnership. The project includes construction of two plants on production of 200,000 tonnes of high density polypropylene and 120,000 tonnes of high density poly­ethylene at Sumgayit Chemical-Industrial Park. Polypropylene production will start in the first quarter of 2018 while high density pol­yethylene production starts in the third quarter of 2018. 70% of production will be exported to Europe, Turkey and Russia. It is as­sumed that the rest volume will promote import-substitution at the domestic market.

“In our opinion, an important aspect is that Caspian Energy Forum-2017 will be attended by the government representatives, heads of large companies and organizations supporting and taking an active part in economic reforms implemented under the guid­ance of President of Azerbaijan, Chairman of the Caspian European Club and Caspian American Club Ilham Aliyev. We are grate­ful to the Administration of the President of Azerbaijan, government members and Milli Majlis deputies, ministers, heads of commit­tees, state agencies and government-owned companies who accepted our request and agreed to take part in the forum dedicated to the preliminary results of the economic reforms, as well as agreed to deliver speeches and join in the discussions of problems and proposals of companies wishing to operate in Azerbaijan”, Telman Aliyev highlighted.

European Commissioners, heads of government agencies, ministries, committees and departments of Azerbaijan, Caspian-Black Sea and Baltic region states, representatives of diplomatic and international missions accredited in the Republic of Azerbai­jan, as well as heads of large international companies will also attend Caspian Energy Forum – 2017. In General, 500 delegates from 50 countries of the world will take part in the forum.

The forum will consist of the three sessions. The first session will be dedicated to preliminary results of the ongoing econom­ic reforms. The second session will cover the issues concerning the development of the oil-gas and energy sectors of the Caspian region states. The third session will be dedicated to projects, which are implemented in the non-oil sector (finance, transport, ICT, agroindustry and tourism), and their promotion towards the world markets.

Azersun Holding is a general sponsor of Caspian Energy Forum-2017. Veyseloglu Group of Companies, Cross Caspian Oil and Gas Logistics LLC, PolyMart and R.I.S.K. Company are the sponsors of the 4th International Caspian Energy Forum-2017. SOCAR POLYMER LLC, NABUCCO A&C LLC, SINAM, Narimanfilm, Azpetrol Ltd, AzMetco OJSC and Asia Express & OCS, DSV are the partners of the Forum.