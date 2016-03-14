Baku. 14 March. REPORT.AZ/ The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) plans to build a new platform in "Guneshli" field.

Report informs, President of SOCAR Rovnag Abdullayev told reporters after the ceremony of putting into operation a new deepwater platform No 7.

R. Abdullayev said that designing a new platform will begin soon.

SOCAR president also noted that the security issues on the Deepwater platform №7 commissioned to meet the highest standards.

"The fire equipment, rescue boats correspond with international standards.The platform is equipped with a modern fire extinguishing systems, high-pressure pumps.However, on other platforms, our security systems meet the highest requirements", said the head of SOCAR.