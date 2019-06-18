​SOCAR Petroleum actively uses social networks

In the benefit of clients and in order to provide timely responses to incoming requests and queries, as well as to make communication convenient and up to date SOCAR Petroleum actively and fruitfully uses social networks.

Report informs that one of the main principles of the Company in this area is to provide answers to 100% of the incoming questions, thus ensuring the social orientation and responsibility of business. As part of the marketing of the SOCAR brand and taking into account clients’ interest, SOCAR Petroleum regularly holds promotions, campaigns, competitions, educational and other events, and provides information through resources in social networks.

Currently, the Company engages the following internet resources:

Official site http://socar-petroleum.az/

İnstagram page www.instagram.com/socarpetroleum

Facebook page www.facebook.com/SOCARPETROLEUMofficial/

Youtube channel www.youtube.com/channel/UCCJ-JVR7ZoHRKzfP9lleK_g