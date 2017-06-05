"SOCAR Pertroleum": "AI-98” gasoline will be available soon

Baku. 5 June. REPORT.AZ/ In coming days "Super Euro-98" gasoline imported from abroad will be available in petrol filling stations of SOCAR.

Report was told in SOCAR Petroleum CJSC.

" For several days already "AI-98” gasoline supplied from abroad not sold in SOCAR filling stations. The reason is a decrease in the production of this gasoline in abroad and those countries more focused on meeting their own demand.Now the issue has been resolved. Delivery of "Super Euro-98" gasoline started from Belarus and will arrive in Azerbaijan on June 10. After customs documentation "AI-98” will be available in SOCAR filling stations around June 15-16”, - said in SOCAR Petroleum.