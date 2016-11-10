SOCAR attends Romania Oil & Gas Conference and Exhibition

Baku. 10 November. REPORT.AZ/ On November 9-10, Bucharest played host to the Romania Oil&Gas Conference and Exhibition 2016, organized by Petroleum Industry Review and Petroleum Club of Romania.

Report informs citing the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), SOCAR Petroleum SA of SOCAR in the country attended the event.

The event was also attended by Romanian state and government representatives, heads of leading foreign companies operating in the oil and gas industry of the country, businessmen, specialists and experts working in the field of energy. SOCAR Petroleum SA Director General, Hamza Karimov informed the attendees on Azerbaijan's rich oil history and oil strategy, stressed its role as a reliable partner in energy security of Europe, also, noted that TANAP and TAP projects will change the energy map of Europe. It was stated that now, SOCAR plays a leading role in the international energy market as a brand known around the world. The participants were provided with information on activities of SOCAR in Romania, which carried out a number of major projects in the region, operation of 34 petrol stations in 17 regions, including Bucharest under SOCAR brand mentioned. It was declared that the company plans to own 10% of Romanian energy market in near future.