​SOCAR: No mass layoff expected

As a result of temporary restriction in the production, the majority of the dismissed employees of SOCAR will be involved in conversion works of wells and technical service of the plants, Report informs, a statement from SOCAR reads.

Thus, no mass layoff is in perspective due to the cessation of operation in some fields.

"The freed employees will be listed in the Personnel Reserve Database; measures taken following the labor legislation to keep them in the list of SOCAR's enterprises and organizations. The company will not hire employees from the outside if there are relevant ones in the database. Jobs will be created with the use of reserve personnel. Alongside this, retraining of employees provided to improve or obtain new skills".