SOCAR: 'New technological methods applied in 'Azneft' yielded good results

Baku. 31 March. REPORT.AZ/ 'Azneft' Production Unit of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) attaches great importance to progressive innovation in the production process, construction and installation works, development of fields as well as new techniques, technologies and equipment are used. New reagent and technologies are being developed and prepared for protection of the equipment, which are in operation for many years, also application of new technologies gives positive results.

Report informs citing SOCAR, since the beginning of this year, mining and lab tests of BSA-906 and BSA-512 types reagents have been carried out in the offices of the union.

'These reagents are successfully being used in deemulsification-dehydration and desalination of oil. Another reagent, allowing to prevent desalination in mining oil pipelines has been launched in 'Bibiheybat' OGEO and positive result achieved', information declares.

Application of new techniques and technologies that improve the efficiency will be continued in the future.