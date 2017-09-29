 Top
    Close photo mode

    "SOCAR Methanol" LLC looks for insurer

    Company announced an open tender

    Baku. 29 September. REPORT.AZ/ "SOCAR Methanol" LLC, a subsidiary of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), announced open tender for insurance against all property risks.

    Report informs, appeal for participation in the competition (signed and sealed) is accepted not later than October 6, 2017.

    Tender envelopes will be opened at the methanol plant in Garadagh district, Baku on October 9, 2017, at 11:00. 

    The contact person is Head of the Plant's Supply Department, Javid Safarbeyli. (Contact phone.: (012) 404 41 57 (internal 444), (050) 251 52 53,c.seferbeyli@socarmethanol.az).

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi