"SOCAR Methanol" LLC looks for insurer

Baku. 29 September. REPORT.AZ/ "SOCAR Methanol" LLC, a subsidiary of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), announced open tender for insurance against all property risks.

Report informs, appeal for participation in the competition (signed and sealed) is accepted not later than October 6, 2017.

Tender envelopes will be opened at the methanol plant in Garadagh district, Baku on October 9, 2017, at 11:00.

The contact person is Head of the Plant's Supply Department, Javid Safarbeyli. (Contact phone.: (012) 404 41 57 (internal 444), (050) 251 52 53,c.seferbeyli@socarmethanol.az).