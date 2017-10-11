SOCAR launches collection and delivery area in Pirallahi

© Report/ Orkhan Azim

Baku. 11 October. REPORT.AZ/ A new collection and delivery area of the "Abşeronneft" Oil and Gas Production Department (OGPD) of "Azneft" Production Union of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) was today commissioned in Pirallahi settlement.

Report informs, the event on this occasion was attended by the SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev and representatives of the company's management. After cutting the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the facility, R. Abdullayev reviewed the administrative building and planted a tree in front of the building. Then, SOCAR President and accompanying persons reviewed tanks park in the collection and delivery area, familiarized with the operation mode and its territory.

Chief of "Abşeronneft" OGPD, Shahmar Huseynov said that space of the collection and delivery area, which construction started in 2013 by SOCAR Oil and Gas Construction Trust, makes 6.4 hectares. He noted that two-storey administrative building, 24 different capacity tanks, crossing point, operator and tools room, anti-fire pumping station building, pumping stations for oil and layer water, underground drainage block, 4 units of gas-water-sand separators, air-preparation unit, 2 incinerators, 6/0,4 kV power substation launched at the new tanks park.

3 of the tanks have liquid capacity of 3,000 cubic meters, 6 of 2,000 cubic meters, 4 of 1,000 cubic meters, 5 of 700 cubic meters, 4 of 400 cubic meters and 2 of 100 cubic meters. 6 units of oil pumps were installed in the pumping station, also, 4 units of pumps in the layer water pumping station. Work process is almost completely automated in order to facilitate manual labor in the new park. Occupational safety and technical safety rules have been reached highest level of requirements, optimal working conditions have been created to improve the social and living conditions of the employees. Green zone created around the collection and delivery area and in the surroundings, over 6,000 flowers and trees were planted.

SOCAR President expressed confidence that the launch of the new collection and delivery area will play an important role in boosting oil production, spoke about the forthcoming tasks and gave concrete instructions.