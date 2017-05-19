SOCAR launches its 36th filling station in Romania

Baku. 19 May. REPORT.AZ SOCAR has put into operation its second petrol station in Bucharest, capital of Romania.

The Eastern European bureau of Report News Agency informs, station is located at the city center, Boulevard Basarabia No 103. The new station installed with 2 counters and provides sale of NANO 98, Nano 95, Nano Diesel and Nano Super Diesel.

The filling station has an electric charge, car wash, as well as Nar café with 24/7 free WI-FI.

Thus, petrol station in Basarabia is the 36th in Romania.

Notably, entering the Romanian energy market in 2011, SOCAR Petroleum SA of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic, has launched filling stations in 17 regions out of 42 in Romania.