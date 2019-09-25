​SOCAR invested more than $1B in Georgia’s economy in 2007-2018

SOCAR invested more than $1 billion in Georgia’s economy in 2007-2018, Report informs citing the company.

In 2008, SOCAR Energy Georgia undertook to invest at least $250 million in Georgia’s gasification and add at least 250,000 new subscribers. In connection with this, it invested $41.9 million in Georgia’s gasification in 2018. Moreover, $50,640 was spent on restoration of sports ground in Rustavi, planting of trees in the 2 hectares of Barjomi forest after fire and within the Green Varketili social campaign.

SOCAR exported 1,379,700,000 cubic meters of gas in 2017, 1,399,700,000 cubic meters in 2018 (+1.4%).

SOCAR operates in Georgia through “SOCAR Georgia Petroleum”, “SOCAR Gas Export-Import”, “SOCAR Georgia Gas”, “SOCAR Georgia Gas Distribution”, “Black Sea Terminal” and other companies.