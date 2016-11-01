SOCAR increased exports from Ceyhan port by 16%

Baku. 1 November. REPORT.AZ/ The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) has exported 1 669 743 tons of crude oil from Ceyhan port (Mediterranean Sea, Turkey) in October this year.

Report informs citing SOCAR, this figure is more by 16% than export from the port in October, 2015.

Totally, in January-October, 13 992 213 tons of crude oil were exported from Ceyhan port, which is less by 3.8% than the same period last year.

Notably, indices of crude oil exported by SOCAR represents volume of crude oil of both the Azerbaijani state and the company itself.

Azerbaijani oil is transported to the Ceyhan port via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline and exported from the port to the European market through the Mediterranean Sea. BTC pipeline starts from Sangachal terminal near Baku, its daily throughput capacity is 1.2 million barrels. The pipeline has been launched since 2006.