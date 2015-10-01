SOCAR increased oil export from Ceyhan by 6% last month

Baku. 1 October. REPORT.AZ/ During September 2015, 1,836,547 tons of crude oil were exported by the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) from Ceyhan port (Mediterranean Sea, Turkey) on the world market. Report informs referring to SOCAR, it is by 6.4% more than in September 2014.

In January-September 2015, 13,108,589 tons of oil were exported from Ceyhan port which is by 16% less compared to the same period last year.

Azerbaijani oil is delivered to the Turkish port of Ceyhan via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) and thence sent to European markets across the Mediterranean.The BTC pipeline originates from the Sangachal terminal, near Baku.The daily capacity of the pipeline is 1.2 mln barrels of oil.The pipeline was put into operation in 2006.