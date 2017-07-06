 Top
    SOCAR increases drilling works by 38%

    Construction of 38 wells completed and commissioned in a year

    Baku. 6 July. REPORT.AZ/ In January-June 2017, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) (except joint ventures and operating companies) has made drilling operations length of 73 789 meters.

    Report informs citing the SOCAR, 68 007 meters of these works refer to operation, 5 782 meters to prospecting.

    The volume of drilling works in the first half of the year increased by 38%.

    In June, SOCAR made drilling operations with a length of 10,450 m, of which 10 111 m fell to exploitation, 339 m exploration.

    During reporting month, 8 drilled wells, as well 38 new wells from the beginning of the year were built and handed over to miners.  

