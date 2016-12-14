SOCAR increases drilling operations by 24% in November

Baku. 14 December. REPORT.AZ/ In November 2016, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) carried out drilling operations of length 6 706 m (except joint ventures and operating companies).

Report informs citing SOCAR, all the works refer to maintenance.

Drilling operations in last month were more by 24% compared to the same month of 2015.

In general, in January-November 2016, SOCAR carried out 100 363 meters of drilling works, (except joint ventures and operating companies). 97 693 m of these were maintenance works, 2 670 m - exploration works.

Volume of drilling works in 11 months of 2016 was more by 2.70% in comparison with the analogical period of previous year.

Moreover, in November 5 wells of drilling as well as 57 new wells were completed by construction from the beginning of 2016 and handed over to the miners.