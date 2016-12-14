 Top
    Close photo mode

    SOCAR increases drilling operations by 24% in November

    Drilling operations in 11 months of 2016 more by 3% compared to same period of last year

    Baku. 14 December. REPORT.AZ/ In November 2016, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) carried out drilling operations of length 6 706 m (except joint ventures and operating companies).

    Report informs citing SOCAR, all the works refer to maintenance.

    Drilling operations in last month were more by 24% compared to the same month of 2015.

    In general, in January-November 2016, SOCAR carried out 100 363 meters of drilling works, (except joint ventures and operating companies). 97 693 m of these were maintenance works, 2 670 m - exploration works.

    Volume of drilling works in 11 months of 2016 was more by 2.70% in comparison with the analogical period of previous year.

    Moreover, in November 5 wells of drilling as well as 57 new wells were completed by construction from the beginning of 2016 and handed over to the miners.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi