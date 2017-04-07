 Top
    Close photo mode

    SOCAR increased budget payments by 22% in first quarter

    397 mln AZN paid to budget in first quarter of 2017© Courtesy İmage

    Baku. 7 April. REPORT.AZ/ In March 2017, the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) has paid 133.985 mln AZN to state budget.

    Report informs referring to SOCAR, this is 24.737 mln AZN or 22.6% more than the figure in March 2016. In general, 396.643 mln AZN have been paid to budget during January-March, which is 71.513 mln AZN or 22% higher in annual comparison.

    Moreover, SOCAR transferred 11.105 mln AZN (185 mln AZN or 1.7% more than in same period of 2016) to State Social Protection Fund (SSPF) during March 2017. During January-March of current year SOCAR’s transfers to SSPF amounted 36.268 mln AZN, which is 4.298 mln AZN or 13.4% higher in annual comparison. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi