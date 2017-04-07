SOCAR increased budget payments by 22% in first quarter

© Courtesy İmage

Baku. 7 April. REPORT.AZ/ In March 2017, the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) has paid 133.985 mln AZN to state budget.

Report informs referring to SOCAR, this is 24.737 mln AZN or 22.6% more than the figure in March 2016. In general, 396.643 mln AZN have been paid to budget during January-March, which is 71.513 mln AZN or 22% higher in annual comparison.

Moreover, SOCAR transferred 11.105 mln AZN (185 mln AZN or 1.7% more than in same period of 2016) to State Social Protection Fund (SSPF) during March 2017. During January-March of current year SOCAR’s transfers to SSPF amounted 36.268 mln AZN, which is 4.298 mln AZN or 13.4% higher in annual comparison.