SOCAR hosts a meeting with former UK Energy Minister

Baku. 3 June. REPORT.AZ/ Vice President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) Rafiga Huseynzade has met with the former Energy Minister of the United Kingdom, Special envoy of the British Prime Minister on Trade Development with Azerbaijan Charles Hendry.

Report informs referring to the SOCAR, the meeting has provided information on large-scale environmental protection projects and measures on reducing the impact of global climate change implemented by SOCAR.

Besides the regional and global projects of SOCAR in oil and gas sector, discussions were made on activity of SOCAR's representatives outside of Azerbaijan, as well as exchanged views on future cooperation.