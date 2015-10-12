SOCAR Georgia's General Director: The so-called tension is felt only in the press

Baku. 12 October. REPORT.AZ/ The so-called tension in the SOCAR's activities in Georgia is felt only in the press.

Report was informed by the general director of a subsidiary of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan "SOCAR Energy Georgia" in Georgia, Mahir Mammadov. Commenting on writings about the negative impact on SOCAR activities on the Georgian markets after the talks of the Gazprom head and the Georgian government on increasing the volume of natural gas supply from Russia.

He noted that there is no tension in the activities of SOCAR in Georgia: "We are fulfilling our obligations. The Georgian government and SOCAR has a contract on the supply of social gas until 2025. There is no reason either for the Georgian side, or for us to unilaterally suspend this contract".

According to him, there is no reason to revise any provision.

Mammadov added that the Georgian market has very low social gas prices.