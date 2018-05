Baku. 1 August. REPORT.AZ/ Tonight the shop of SOCAR gas filling station at Moscow Avenue in Tbilisi, Georgia has not been raided.

Report was told in the press service of "SOCAR-Georgia: "The raid object was a small shop near the petrol station not belongs to our company."

Some mass media in Georgia writes, unknown person entered SOCAR filling station's shop with cold arms and robbed 800-900 lari (350-400 US dollars) in cash.