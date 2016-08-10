SOCAR extracted 3.7 bln cubic meters of gas in 2016

Baku. 10 August. REPORT.AZ/ In January-July 2016, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) produced 3.693 bln cubic meters of natural gas.

Report informs referring to SOCAR, this year's production of natural gas decreased by 7% compared to the same period last year. 531 mln cubic meters of gas accounted for July. Gas production in July fell by 12% year on year.

In January-July 2016 Azerbaijan produced 17.481 bln cubic meters of gas, of which 2.543 bln cubic meters accounted for July. In January-July 2016, gas production in Azerbaijan increased by 2% compared with the corresponding period last year.