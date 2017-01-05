SOCAR exports 728 000 tons of diesel fuel last year

Baku. 5 January. REPORT.AZ/ The Marketing and Economic Operations Division of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) exported 52 203 tons of diesel fuel and 3 471 tons of jet fuel in December, 2016.

Report informs citing SOCAR, volume of diesel fuel, exported in December last year, was less by 43% than December 2015, while jet fuel by 57%.

Also, the company exported 7 813 tons of high-pressure polyethylene, (less by 9%), 12 369 tons of liquid pyrolysis resin (more by 32%), 6 282 tons of propylene (over than 3-fold), 605 tons of absolute isopropyl alcohol (less by 53%) and 4 580 tons of butylene butadiene fraction (more by 91%).

Totally, in January-December last year, 728 374 tons of diesel fuel, 177 506 tons of jet fuel exported. Volume of diesel fuel was less by 24.6% than in 2015, while jet fuel by 25%.

Over the last year, SOCAR exported 2 416 tons of furnace oil, 84 540 tons of high-pressure polyethylene, 9 931 tons of absolute isopropyl alcohol, 69 946 tons of liquid pyrolysis resin, 43 837 tons of propylene and 23 347 tons of butylene butadiene fraction.

In December last year, price of esterified gasoline price in the world market made (1 ton) 532.08 USD, jet fuel 493.10 USD, diesel fuel - 467.91 USD, 1% sulfur fuel oil - 306.56 USD, high-pressure polyethylene - 1 190 USD, butylene butadiene fraction - 575.29 USD, liquid pyrolysis resin - 532.08 USD, propylene - 725 euros, absolute isopropyl alcohol 900 euros.

In December, Brent crude oil was sold for 53.60 USD/barrel in the world markets, Urals for 52.69 USD/barrel, BTC FOB Ceyhan for 54.92 USD.