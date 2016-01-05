SOCAR exported around 18 mln tons of oil from port of Ceyhan in 2015

Baku. 5 January. REPORT.AZ/ In December 2015, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) exported 1,852,764 tons of crude oil from Ceyhan port (Mediterranean Sea, Turkey) on the world market.

Report informs referring to SOCAR, is 15% less compared to December 2014.

In January-December 2015 from Ceyhan port exported 17,931,459 tons or 12% less crude oil compared to the same period last year.

Indices of crude oil exported by SOCAR reflects the amount of oil belonging to both the state and the company itself.

Azerbaijani oil is delivered to the Turkish port of Ceyhan via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) and thence across the Mediterranean to European markets.The BTC pipeline originates from the Sangachal terminal, near Baku.The daily capacity of the pipeline is 1.2 mln barrels of oil. The pipeline was put into operation in 2006.