SOCAR exported about 80,000 tons oil from Novorossiysk port in January

Baku. 1 February. REPORT.AZ/ The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) exported 79 935 tons of crude oil from Novorossiysk port (Black Sea, Russia) in January 2017.

In January 2016, SOCAR exported 258 tons of crude oil.

Notably, Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline was built to transport crude oil to the north. Through this pipeline, crude oil is transported to the Novorossiysk port passing from Russian territory. Relevant contract was signed in Moscow on February 18, 1996. First oil was delivered to the world market on October 25, 1997.