SOCAR employees to attend training program in Japan's Waseda University

Baku. 23 August. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani ambassador to Japan Gursel Ismayilzada welcomed four employees of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR).

Report informs citing the embassy press service, SOCAR employees will participate in the special training program in Waseda University conducted by INPEX Corporation.

During the meeting, G. Ismayilzada gave information about the activities of the embassy and wished success to participants of the program.