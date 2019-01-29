 Top

SOCAR directs nearly 89% of commercial gas to domestic need

Baku. 29 January. REPORT.AZ/ SOCAR directed 11.2 billion cubic meters of gas to the satisfaction of Azerbaijan's domestic needs in 2018, Report informs citing the company.

Thus, the company used nearly 89% of commercial natural gas to meet the domestic needs of Azerbaijan. The rest 2 billion cubic meters were pumped into the gas reservoirs, while 1.42 billion cubic meters of gas were exported to the Turkish and Georgian markets.

The total gas extraction across the country amounted to 9.44 billion cubic meters in 2018, up 11% from the previous year. All exporters transported 7.23 billion cubic meters of gas to the Turkish market and 2.21 billion cubic meters to the Georgian market. 

