SOCAR: Development of small and medium enterprises in oil-gas sector shouldn't be ignored

Baku. 29 October. REPORT.AZ/ Development of small and medium enterprises in oil and gas sector should not remain out of the spotlight.Cooperation in this matter is possible not only with government institution - the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), but also with private local companies and foreign companies.

Report informs, President of SOCAR, Rovnag Abdullayev said at the Forum of Azerbaijan-Britsh cooperation today.

R.Abdullayev said that SOCAR in recent years, together with BP Company has implemented a special company to attract local businesses and training for the project "Shahdeniz-2": "One of the main objectives was the predominance of local factors in the project. I am glad that the works under the project implemented in country created as a result of cooperation between local and foreign companies through joint ventures and alliances. However, development of small and medium-sized enterprises in oil and gas sector should not be ignored.Cooperation in this matter is possible not only with the government institution - SOCAR, but also with private local companies and foreign companies.Foreign enterprises can find partners in Azerbaijan, which has an advantageous strategic and geographical location."

SOCAR head also noted that Azerbaijan could serve as a logistics center.

"Today, there are many local businesses in oil and gas sector who need not only funding sources and, above all, special knowledge, skills and international experience. The implementation of such programs lead to the creation of joint ventures in certain areas and expanding local economic capacity", said President of SOCAR.

R.Abdullayev added that SOCAR is working for many years with operator of oil and gas projects - by BP in attracting local staff: "In previous years we have been successful in attracting local specialists in various fields of the oil industry. However, statistics show that there is still a great deal in this area. One of the challenges ahead is the implementation of international scientific and technological innovations in our country in order to create new industries."