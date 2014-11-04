 Top
    SOCAR denies agreement with Turkey to conduct exploration activities off the coast of Cyprus

    SOCAR has no agreements with Turkey to conduct exploration work on the detection of hydrocarbon deposits off Cyprus coast

    Baku. 4 November. REPORT.AZ/ State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) has no agreements with Turkey to conduct exploration work on the detection of hydrocarbon deposits off the coast of Cyprus, Report was told in the press service of SOCAR.

    "SOCAR has never held such work in this region and currently no work is being carried out," said the press service of the company.

    Earlier, Greek media reported that SOCAR jointly with Turkey intends to conduct exploration activities off the coast of Cyprus.

