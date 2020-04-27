SOCAR delivers food assistance to poor families in Georgia

SOCAR Energy Georgia, a subsidiary of SOCAR in Georgia, has started food assistance campaign in the country.

Report informs that the first part of the aid was delivered to the Shida Kartli region.

Director-General of SOCAR Energy Georgia Mahir Mammadov handed over the packages to the governor of region Giorgi Khojevanishvili.

The state of emergency in the country severely affected socially disadvantaged families and people deprived of daily income. First products will be given to them.

The campaign will cover 1,000 families. The assistance will also be delivered to Imereti and Kvemo Kartli region, compactly populated by Azerbaijanis. The products cost GEL 100,000 in total.

This is not the first campaign by SOCAR Energy Georgia. The company donated GEL 200,000 to the StopCov fund, which was established for support to the fight against coronavirus.

Along with this, the company takes care of the health of the employees. Most of them work distantly. All rules of the security recommended by the Georgian government, Georgia's National Center for Disease Control and Public Health (NCDC) are obeyed in the facilities of the company.