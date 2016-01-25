SOCAR delegation visits Iran

Baku. 25 January. REPORT.AZ/ Delegation led by the President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) Rovnag Abdullayev visited Iran.

Report was told in the press service of SOCAR, during the visit, the delegation held a meeting with the National Iranian Oil Company President Roknaddin Javadi.

During the meeting, sides discussed possibility of cooperation on fields of mutual interest. After removal of international sanctions against Iran in various fields, including energy field, great potential of cooperation was emphasized, its strong impetus to bilateral economic relations was stressed. SOCAR's interest in both onshore and offshore energy projects carried out in Iran expressed, prospects for implementation of this cooperation together with the domestic and international energy companies considered.

During the meeting, advisability of preparing future cooperation's 'road map' discussed.

Iranian side expressed that they approach to the proposals of SOCAR very seriously and interestingly. Possibility of cooperation to cover oil production, oil and oil products trade, joint scientific researches and other fields was emphasized.

SOCAR President R.Abdullayev invited National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) President R.Javadi to visit Baku.