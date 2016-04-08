SOCAR delegation pays a working visit to France

Baku. 8 April. REPORT.AZ/ The delegation led by Vice President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) for Strategic Development Tofig Gahramanov has paid a working visit to France in the framework of reconstruction and modernization works of Heydar Aliyev Oil Refinery (OR).

Report informs citing SOCAR, T.Gahramanov has held several meetings during the visit.

Within the visit, the delegation attended meetings regarding review of Pipe and Control Levers (PCL) diagrams, which continues within design of catalytic cracking gasoline hydrotreating and diesel fraction hydrotreating units, to be built in the OR under the license of 'Axens' company. T.Gahramanov reviewed the trainings conducted at 'Axens' office for 3 young specialists of the SOCAR, met with Director of 'Axens' company Jean Sentenak and the company's management and discussed the prospects of future cooperation.

Discussions on the hydrogen plant, which is planned to be built in Baku Oil Refinery, have been held in the meeting with 'Air Liquide' company's management. Also meeting has been held with Chairman of 'IFP Energies nouvelles' (IFPEN) Managerial Board, Chief Executive Officer Didier Houssin and 'IFP Training' CEO Jean-Luc Karnik, exchanged views.

It was noted that several students of the SOCAR scholarship program, studied at French Institute of Petroleum, which is part of IFPEN.

Then the delegation visited IFPEN company's Research Center, which locates Lyon city.