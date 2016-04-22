SOCAR: Risky works limited due to weather conditions

Baku. 22 April. REPORT.AZ/ Due to strong wind currently observed in Baku city and Absheron peninsula, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) has made meteorological warning to its employees in advance as usual, that work at offshore plaforms.

Report was told by the SOCAR spokesperson Nizamaddin Guliyev.

N.Guliyev said that due to weather conditions, all necessary security measures have been carried out in advance, dangerous works limited and currently everything is in normal order.