SOCAR conducted 80.5 ths. m drilling operations in first 9 months of 2015

Baku. 5 October. REPORT.AZ/ State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) in September of this year has conducted drilling operations (except joint ventures and operating companies) length of 8288 m. Report informs referring to SOCAR, all of them are operational work. In September 11% less drilling conducted compared with the same period last year.

In general, in January-September 2015 SOCAR (except joint ventures and operating companies) 80 548 m length drilling operations were conducted. Of these, 79 548 m were maintenance, the rest - exploration works.

During the first 9 months of this year 18% less drilling conducted compared with the same period last year.

In August 10 put into operation, since the beginning of the year - 55 new wells drilled.