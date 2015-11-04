SOCAR completes production program development for next year this month

Baku. 4 November. REPORT.AZ/ State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) is preparing program project regarding production in 2016. Report was told by Rahman Gurbanov, vice-president of SOCAR Oil and Gas Production and Transportation.

Preparation of the program will be completed on November 15-20, R.Gurbanov said: "According to the program, drilling works will decreased neither in old nor new deposits. Production will be same as in 2014-2015. However, operating companies do not approach the issue in the same way. SOCAR tries to solve all problems and keep stable oil and gas production.

40,7 million tons of oil and 30,2 cubic meters of gas production is predicted for 2015 in Azerbaijan.

Production of 8,3 million tons of oil and 6,5 billion cubic meters of gas from SOCAR's deposits planned.