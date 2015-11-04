SOCAR can cooperate with Iran in field of marketing

Baku. 4 November. REPORT.AZ/ State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) appreciates current level of cooperation with Iran.

Report informs, Vitaliy Beylerbeyov, Deputy Vice-president of SOCAR for Investments and Marketing said at SPE Annual Caspian Technical Conference-Exhibition held in Baku today.

He noted that SOCAR is interested in cooperation with this country: "This may come as cooperation in the field of marketing."

"There are no obstacles for cooperation with Iran", said V.Beylerbeyov.