    SOCAR can cooperate with Iran in field of marketing

    SOCAR highly appreciates cooperation with Iran

    Baku. 4 November. REPORT.AZ/ State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) appreciates current level of cooperation with Iran.

    Report informs, Vitaliy Beylerbeyov, Deputy Vice-president of SOCAR for Investments and Marketing said at SPE Annual Caspian Technical Conference-Exhibition held in Baku today.

    He noted that SOCAR is interested in cooperation with this country: "This may come as cooperation in the field of marketing."

    "There are no obstacles for cooperation with Iran", said V.Beylerbeyov.

