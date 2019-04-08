SOCAR and Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication create new digital portal

© Report/ Firi Salim https://report.az/storage/news/9666984c02393d172168488f4b82ba2e/bdce88a8-cabd-4299-a114-37490d1b45de_292.jpg

SOCAR and Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication have today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

Report informs that the MoU envisages creation of an e-portal for support to local production.

The memorandum was signed by SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev and Executive Director of the Center Vusal Gasimli.

According to the MoU, data about demand for goods used and possibly produced by SOCAR and services provided to technical equipment will be posted on the new portal. Several procurement announcements, which were earlier announced in open tenders and mainly available for big suppliers, will now be introduced to small and medium entrepreneurs in favorable conditions. The portal will be regulated by the Center.

SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev said that introduction of main data of the company’s supply needs in a single digital space and beforehand and transparent delivery of existing supply opportunities too entrepreneurs will stimulate formation of new production fields and create a basis for sustainable development of the small and medium business. Application of SOCAR’s corporate standard conditions and international quality requirements as key factors will promote local producers to increase the quality of their products and services. So, the project, which is designed for substitution of import and preservation of currency reserves inside the country at the initial stage, will have a positive impact on increase of local producers’ competitiveness and their export potential.

Vusal Gasimli noted that the portal will be presented soon.