SOCAR: Blast in main gas pipeline a technogenic accident

Baku. 28 December. REPORT.AZ/ Results of explosion occurred on December 27 at main gas pipeline in Sangachal settlement of Garadagh district, Baku are being investigated.

Report informs referring to the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), preliminary review allows to review some versions: "Among possible reasons of blast of the main pipeline commissioned in 2002, is poor quality of welding or pipe material, or aggressive environmental influences and possibility of location in slippery zone. Initial inspection gives reason to believe that accident is technogenic".

"The research results will be announced after the completion of the work", report says.